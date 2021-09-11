Feyenoord to face Maccabi Haifa without Jahanbakhsh

263 views

Mehr News – TEHRAN, Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s request not to attend the match against Maccabi Haifa was accepted by Feyenoord coach, Arne Slot.

According to Feyenoord Club Website, the head coach of this team has agreed to Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s request not to travel with team players, because Iranian athletes donâ€™t play in matches against representatives of the occupying Israeli regime.

Feyenoord will take on Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday night in the Occupied Palestinian Lands in the framework of UEFA Europa Conference League 2021, Group E.

This will be the first match of the Dutch team in the European event.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh returned back on the training field in Rotterdam on Friday after a successful run with Iranâ€™s national team in matches against Syria and Iraq where the striker scored one goal in each.