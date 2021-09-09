We feel let down due to loss: Dick Advocaat

255 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Iraq national football team head coach Dick Advocaat said he feels let down due to the loss against Iran.

Iraq lost to Team Melli 3-0 in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3 Tuesday night.

“We feel let down, just like all Iraqi people after this loss,” said Advocaat.

“We have to sit down, think properly, and prepare for the rest of the games in these qualifiers. We have to put the right players in the right positions because we played two matches in a week and there are eight games to go so we need to start picking up points,” the Dutch added.

“We played with four defenders here as we did against the Korea Republic and we did well back then. Though, gaps appeared at the back. We tried to get back into the game by pushing on some offensive players, but it did not work,” Advocaat concluded.