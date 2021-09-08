Tractor asks FFIRI to delay match against Al-Nasr [Report]

242 views

Mehr News – TABRIZ, Tractor S.C. has requested the Football Federation of Iran to postpone the match against Saudi Arabiaâ€™s Al-Nasr in the round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League or agree with the withdrawal of the team.

The club has sent a formal letter to the federation, explaining the reason for their decision. It has been mentioned in the letter that of the total 18 players present in the list of the team for the Asian Champions League, three are injured and one cannot accompany the team due to suspension. Moreover, two players have been tested positive for the coronavirus, and another player has terminated his contract.

Accordingly, given the number of players left on the list, which does not match the minimum number of players, Tractor has requested the federation to delay the game or agree to the club’s withdrawal from the tournament.

The Iranian club qualified for the second round of the continental championship by finishing second in the group stage, and they are to meet Al-Nasr on Tuesday, September 14, at Hamad Bin Jassim Stadium in Al Sadd Club in Doha.