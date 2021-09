(No Ratings Yet)

26 views

Tasnim – MASJED SOLEYMAN, Sirous Pourmousavi was named as new head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman football team.

He replaced Mahmoud Fekri in the Iranian top-flight football team.

Naft Masjed Soleyman finished in 13th place in the Iran Professional League (IPL) last season under the coaching of Fekri.

Iran’s Football League Organization announced that the 2021-22 IPL season will kick off on October 19.