Lyon submit â‚¬11m bid for Sardar Azmoun [Report]

214 views

Get Football News France – LYON, Lâ€™Ã‰quipeÂ report that Ligue 1 side Lyon today made an opening â‚¬11m bid for Iranian international striker Sardar Azmoun, who is currently plying his trade at Zenit St Petersburg.

The Russian side had been seeking â‚¬20m for the 26-year-old at the beginning of this window and it is currently unclear whether or not their stance has since softened.

OL cannot really offer much more owing to their financial constraints and without making more sales â€“ they are still hopeful of selling Houssem Aouar and Maxwel Cornet before next weekâ€™s deadline.

Azmoum has just 12 months remaining on his existing contract.