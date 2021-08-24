Abdollah Veisi named Foolad coach

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Abdollah Veisi was named as Foolad head coach on Tuesday.

Veisi replaced Javad Nekounam at the Ahvaz based football club.

Under leadership of Nekounam, Foolad won Hazfi Cup title in 2020/21 season and qualified for the 2022 AFC Champions League for the second successive year.

Veisi has most recently coached First Division team Kheybar Khorramabad.

The 50-year-old inspired Esteghlal Khuzestan to their first-ever title in Iran league ion 2015.

Veisi, a former player of Foolad, has also worked as assistant coach in the club in 2007.

He has also worked as head coach in Paykan, Saba and Sepahan.