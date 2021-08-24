Carabao Cup: Ghoddos gets an assist as Brentford defeat Forest Green [VIDEO]

1 views

BBC Sport – LONDON, Premier League newcomers Brentford came from a goal down to beat League Two side Forest Green in the Carabao Cup.

Jack Aitchison put the visitors ahead early on with a scrappy goal after a defensive error from the Bees.

But after Josh March hit the post for Rovers, Brentford equalized almost immediately through Yoane Wissa on the 60th minute.

On the 75th minute, Bryan Mbeumo’s header put Brentford ahead.

The away side then had Ebou Adams sent off with 10 minutes left, and Marcus Forss sealed Brentford’s win on the 86th minute.

Brentford made nine changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, and it showed over the course of the first half as Rovers, who have won all four of their league games this season, took command.