Shahab Zahedi scores brace against FC Mariupol [VIDEO]

145 views

Footballua.tv – MARIUPOL, FC Zorya claimed victory over FC Mariupol in the 5th round of the Ukrainian Premier League on Sunday.

The was match held in the city of Mariupol at the Volodymyr Boiko Stadium.

Luhansk scored three goals goals in the first half, scored by Nazarina, Shahab and Gladky.



At the beginning of the second half, Mariupol’s Kulakov pulled one back for his team, however 13 minutes later Shahab scored another to make it 4:1 in favour of his team.



Mariupol was not going to give up and scored two more late goals through Svityukha and Mykytyshyn, but it was a little to late for them to complete a comeback.

The final score of the match was 3:4 to Zorya Luhansk.