Abedzadeh keeps clean sheet against SD Eibar [VIDEO]

Sport.es – EIBAR, Ponferradina defeated SD Eibar 0-1 during the match held this Sunday at the Municipal Stadium of Ipurua.

Eibar were looking to get back on the road to victory after losing the last game against Huesca by a score of 2-0.

On the visitors’ side, SD Ponferradina won their last match 1-0 against AlcorcÃ³n in their home stadium.

The result of the match remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, the deadlock was broken and SD Ponferradina opened their scoring with a goal from JosÃ© Manuel GarcÃ­a in the 59th minute.

Not long after, on the 69th minute a red card was issued to Ponferradinas’s Alexandru Pascanu.

Ponferradina held on to close out the match which ended with a result of 0-1.

After this result, Eibar remains at the bottom of the table with zero points while Ponferradina rises to six points.