Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis right-winger Mehdi Shiri has extended his deal with the team.

The 30-year-old player has penned a two-year extension with Persepolis.

Shiri joined Persepolis in 2018 from Paykan and claimed three titles with the team in the Iran Professional League.

He also was a member of the team that became runners-up at the 2020 AFC Champions League.

He had also been linked with Emirati football teams.