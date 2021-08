110 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team captain Ehsan Hajsafi has been sidelined for three weeks due to a foot injury.

The AEK Athens winger has suffered a thigh injury and will be sidelined for three weeks.

He will be a doubt for matches against Syria and Iraq.

Team Melli will play Syria on September 2 and meet Iraq five days later at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Round 3.