Larne FC new boy Navid Nasseri outlines winning answer to his critics [VIDEO]

173 views

Belfastlive.co.uk – LARNE, The 25-year-old is preparing for his third season in the Irish League with his third different club.

Navid Nasseri believes the best way to silence his critics is to keep on winning trophies.

The 25-year-old is preparing for his third season in the Irish League with a third different club.

Nasseri joined Larne this week from Linfield, while his debut year in the Danske Bank Premiership was spent with Glentoran.

So far he has won three major trophies, including an Irish Cup with the Glens and last season’s double with the Blues..

Nasseri’s nomadic time in the Irish League has attracted some criticism, but the former Gillingham winger believes his record justifies his career choices.

“I get a little stick for the transfers that have happened,. but as a professional athlete and a sportsperson I think you just have to take it on the chin,” he toldÂ Larne’s YouTube channel.

“I think the success can speak over all the controversy and stuff. At the end of the day I think I have spent 16-18 months in Northern Ireland picked up three major honours.

“Hopefully we can add to that. I know what it takes to be part of a successful team and hopefully I can continue that with Larne.”

Nasseri played a pivotal role in Glentoran’s Irish Cup-winning season of 2019/20, and went on to make 35 appearances last year for Linfield as David Healy’s side clinched the double.

Larne finished fourth last season, but did win the Co Antrim Shield and qualified for Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

“I am delighted to get the deal over the line. I can’t wait to get going,” Nasseri said of his move to Inver Park.

“As a player I just try and stay out of all the intermediary stuff and I am just looking forward to meeting all my teammates.

“I can’t wait to be on the pitch and help the team out as much as I can that way.

“I think the European performances were fantastic. Last season Larne did exceptionally well. They were in the two cup finals and did well in the league.

“I think their style of football suits me to a tee, and the campaign in Europe speaks for itself.

“To go out to Denmark and perform like that, and to get the home results against the Welsh team and Portuguese side were brilliant. They were really impressive, and once there was interest I was delighted.

“Now I am here hopefully we can just push forward.”

And Nasseri is confident his style of play will suit Larne’s fluid brand of passing football.

“I am a football man myself. I live and breathe football,” he said.

“Being someone from the outside looking in, I have been impressed with how the team is set up and how the club is run.

“I am delighted to be part of that and I feel I can only thrive in this environment. Hopefully it is a successful move.

“Over the last few seasons I have operated as a 10. I can play centrally and out wide as well.

“The manager has shown me a few different formations he’d like to play, and within those formations there are a few different positions I can occupy and help the team out.

“I am looking forward to next week and getting on the training pitch and seeing how those systems work and see how I fit in.”

He added: “Progression is vital for a club that wants to make next step.

“I feel Larne are doing things in the right manner in taking the club to the next level, whether that’s from promotion from the Championship to Premiership or achieving European football.

“And likewise building. squad that is sustainable for the future, I think the club has done really well.

“Hopefully we can see that progression happen and we can have more successful European campaigns and pick up some titles along the way.

“I feel that the league is the best it’s ever been. The most competitive it has ever been. There are a lot of teams that will contest those top spots in the table.”