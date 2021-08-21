Ghayediâ€™s Al-Ahli transfer fails [Report]

238 views

Mehr News – TEHRAN, According to recent reports, Esteghlal FC and Shabab Al-Ahli have failed to reach an agreement for Mehdi Ghayediâ€™s transfer to the UAE.

The report states that the Emirati club had lowered their offer which was declined by both Esteghlal and Ghayedi.

Shabab Al Ahli’s initial proposal to sign the 22-year-old striker was reportedly around $2 million.

Meanwhile, the Iranian talent reportedly still has proposals from Greeceâ€™s AEK Athens and Qatarâ€™s Al-Gharafa.

Sources have told Mehr News Agency that the Qatari clubâ€™s offer enjoys special financial attractiveness,Â though negitiations have not officially begun yet.