Ghayediâ€™s Al-Ahli transfer fails [Report]

Mehr News – TEHRAN, According to recent reports, Esteghlal FC and Shabab Al-Ahli have failed to reach an agreement for Mehdi Ghayedi’s transfer to the UAE.

The report states that the Emirati club had lowered their offer which was declined by both Esteghlal and Ghayedi.

Shabab Al Ahli’s initial proposal to sign the 22-year-old striker was reportedly around $2 million.

Meanwhile, the Iranian talent reportedly still has proposals from Greece’s AEK Athens and Qatar’s Al-Gharafa.

Sources have told Mehr News Agency that the Qatari club’s offer enjoys special financial attractiveness, though negitiations have not officially begun yet.