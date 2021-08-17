Ahmad Nourollahi signs with UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli

32 views

Tasnim – DUBAI, Persepolis football team midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi has signed with Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE.

The football club from the UAE has announced that the 28-year-old player, who played with Iranian champions Persepolis last, will play for the Emirati team in the next season.

Nourollahi was a key player of the Iranian giant over the past years, helping Persepolis win the Iran Professional League (IPL) four times.

He also helped the team win two silver medals at the AFC Champions League.