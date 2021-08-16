Navid Nasseri joins Larne F.C.

205 views

BBC – LARNE, Navid Nasseri has joined Larne F.C. from Irish Premiership champions Linfield F.C.

Nasseri joins Tiernan Lynch’s side after just one season at Linfield, having moved there from rivals Glentoran.

Linfield and Larne finalized a deal that will see Marty Donnelly move to the Blues and Navid Nasseri joining the Inver Park side.

Nasseri has scored three goals in 35 appearances for the Blues but was unable to nail down a regular place in the Windsor Park side’s starting line-up.

Speaking about Nasseri, Lynch told the Larne website: “He is technically a very good player and someone we feel should add to the quality already at the club, in the attacking area of the pitch.

“Our fans have seen him play for the last two seasons and I have no doubt they will be delighted to see him a red jersey from now on.”

Nasseri told the official Larne website. “The brand of football played here is great and, hopefully, I can play my part in bringing more success to the club. The ambitions of the club, as well as the developments here on and off the pitch, are exciting,”

“The club have done brilliantly in Europe and there are obviously exciting times ahead here. I just can’t wait to start training with the boys and to play in front of the fans at Inver Park.”

Larne finished 4th in the NIFL Premiership in the 20/21 season.