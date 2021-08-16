Alipour scores as Maritimo defeat Belenenses SAD [VIDEO]

229 views

Jn.pt – LISBON, MarÃ­timo defeated Belenenses SAD in Lisbon today by a scoreline of 2-1.

The second round of the Primera Division match saw the Madeirans dominate.

A quick blitz during the first 15 minutes of the game, and two goals in three minutes was enough to see the visitors through.

Both teams have started the championship with losses, however today it was MarÃ­timo who got the three points and cleaned up their image.

Early goals from Vidigal and Alipour, on the 12th and 15th minutes, respectively, gave the advantage to the visiting Madeirans.

Belenenses SAD emerged revitalized at the end of the first half and got a goal back through Ndour (45).