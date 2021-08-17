Iran names 23-man squad for FIFA Futsal World Cup

39 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran coach Mohammad Nazemasharieh has invited 23 players for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Team Melli is in Group F along with the USA, Serbia, and Argentina. Iran lost to the USA at the 1992 FIFA Futsal World Cup and failed to win a bronze medal.

The top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.

The team will be reduced to 16 players after the training camp ahead of the World Cup.

The competition will be held in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3.

Squad:

Alireza Samimi, Sepehr Mohammadi, Masoud Mohammadi, Farhad Fakhim, Sina Parkas, Hamid Ahmadi, Alireza Rafieipour, Mohammad Shajari, Moslem Oladghaba, Behzad Azimi, Mohammad Hossein Derakhshani, Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh, Mehdi Javid, Ahmad Esmaeipour, Farhad Tavakoli, Saeid Ahmad Abbasi, Hamzeh Kadkhodaei, Salar Aghapour, Mohammad Taha Nematian, Mohammad Reza Sangsefidi, Hossein Tayebi, Mehdi Karimi, Ali Ebrahimi