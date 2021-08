Bagheri to continue assisting Skocic in 2022 WCQ’s

31 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Karim Bagheri will assist Dragan Skocic in the 2022 World Cup qualifications Round 3.

The 48-year-old coach, who has recently extended his contract with Persepolis as an assistant coach, will also work as a member of the Iran coaching staff in the qualifications.

Bagheri assisted the coaching staff in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers Round 2 in Bahrain, where Team Melli defeated Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain, and Iraq.

Iran will start the qualifications with a match against Syria, slated for September 2 in Tehran in Group A.