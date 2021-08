Taremi assist helps FC Porto win against FamalicÃ£o [VIDEO]

278 views

A Bola – VILA NOVA DE FAMALICAO, On Sunday FC Porto defeated Famalicão by a score of 2-1 in the second round of the Portuguese League.

Porto dominated for most periods but had a nervy final moment, leading 2-0 Famalicao got one back, and also had a late equalizer disallowed.

Spanish striker Toni Martinez, who played for Famalicão last season, scored both goals for FC Porto, after excellent passes by Taremi and Otávio.

Famalicao’s goal came through Riccieli who took advantage of a Diogo Figueiras cross to score.

Just before the final whistle, Famalicão scored what seemed to be the equalizer through Bruno Rodrigues, but VAR canceled it for offside.

The result sees the dragons add a second victory in two games. Famalicão is in 15th place with zero points.