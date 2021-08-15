Taremi assist helps FC Porto win against FamalicÃ£o [VIDEO]

278 views

A Bola – VILA NOVA DE FAMALICAO, On Sunday FC Porto defeated FamalicÃ£o by a score of 2-1 in the second round of the Portuguese League.

Porto dominated for most periods but had a nervy final moment, leading 2-0 Famalicao got one back, and also had a late equalizer disallowed.Â

Spanish striker Toni Martinez, who played for FamalicÃ£o last season, scored both goals for FC Porto, after excellent passes by Taremi and OtÃ¡vio.Â

Famalicao’s goal came through Riccieli who took advantage of a Diogo Figueiras cross to score.Â

Just before the final whistle, FamalicÃ£o scored what seemed to be the equalizer through Bruno Rodrigues, but VAR canceled it for offside.

The result sees the dragons add a second victory in two games.Â FamalicÃ£o is in 15th place with zero points.Â