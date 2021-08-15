Persepolis sporting director Peyrovani extends contract

15 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis sporting director Afshin Peyrovani has penned a two-year extension with the team.

He is a familiar face for Persepolis fans since he has played in the team for 11 years from 1993 to 2004.

He also coached Persepolis for a while after the departure of Afshin Ghotbi in November 2008.

Peyrovani has also worked as sporting director of Iran national football team in 2016.

He has played 66 appearances for Iran national team and was a member of the team at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.