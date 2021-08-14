Sayyadmanesh scores in Zorya draw with Mynai [VIDEO]

243 views

FootballUA.tv – LUHANSK, Iranian striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored the sole goal for FC Zorya as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Mynai in the 4th round of the UPL.

With the game scoreless going into the break, FC Zorya made changes going into the second half bringing on both Iranians, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Shahab Zahedi, who both started on the bench.

Shortly after the substitutions, Mynai opened the scoring on the 53rd minute through Oleg Gorin.

On the 65th minute, Zorya drew level through a great strike from Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

The 81st minute saw Zorya nearly snatch all 3 points as Sahab Zahedi’s header was denied by the crossbar.

Zorya and Mynai have four points each after four rounds.