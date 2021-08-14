Ponferradina’s Abedzadeh keeps clean sheet on opening day [VIDEO]

241 views

In the 1st round of the Spanish Segunda División Ponferradina faced AD Alcorcón at the Estadio El Toralín in Ponferrada.

The match ended in a 1-0 victory for Ponferradina, a match witnessed byÂ 2,743 spectators sat at the stadium.

The two teams have not met often on the pitch.Â Ponferradina’s team won four times out of 14 games and has lost six times.Â Four matches have ended in a draw.

Both teams went into the break with a goalless result.

In the first minutes of the second half, Laure of AD AlcorcÃ³n received a red card.

Luck was on the side of Ponferradina when in the 50th minute of the match they were awarded a penalty kick that was successfully converted by Yuri.Â