Persepolis assistant coach Bagheri extends deal

73 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Karim Bagheri extended a two-year deal with Persepolis football club on Saturday.

Bagheri served as Dragan Skocicâ€™s assistant in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 2, where Iran’s national football team garnered four wins against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain, and Iraq.

Head of Iran football federation, Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem, had recently said that the federation is going to continue with Bagheri as Skocicâ€™s permanent assistant, and it had fueled the speculation about Bagheriâ€™s future.

The 47-year-old coach has penned a two-year deal with Persepolis, where he has played a key role in Persepolisâ€™ success over the past six years.

The Reds have won five successive titles in Iran Professional League.