My injury is not serious: Jahanbakhsh

Tasnim – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh has stated that his injury is not serious.

The Iranian scored twice against Luzern at the qualifying round of the Conference League Thursday night.

Jahanbakhsh was forced to leave the field before halftime due to his groin injury.

“I thought: maybe I should be changed. It was a bit stiff. Then I went on for a while,” Jahanbakhsh explained for the camera of ESPN.

“I thought if I make a few actions, I’ll be fine. Then I realized: That is a lie! I won’t be able to play if it gets any worse,” he added.

“It’s not a serious injury and I will be fine soon,” Jahanbakhsh added.