Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Japanese referee Ryuji Sato has been appointed to officiate the match between Iran and Syria at the 2022 World Cup qualification final round.

The match will be held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Sept. 2.

Sato will be assisted by his countrymen Hiroshi Yamauchi and Jun Mihara.

Hiroyuki Kimura is the fourth official.