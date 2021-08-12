Naderi officially joins Turkish side Altay

102 views

Tehran Times – ALTAY, Iranian football winger Mohammad Naderi officially joined Turkish football club Altay SK.

Naderi bade farewell to Iranian team Esteghlal at the end of the Hazfi Cup final, where they were defeated against Foolad 4-2 in penalty shootouts.

He has penned a three-year contract with the Turkish football team.

Naderi joined Esteghlal from Iranian giants Persepolis but failed to meet expectations in the team.

Altay play Turkish professional league, also known as the Turkish SÃ¼per Lig.