Jahanbakhsh scores a brace as Feyenoord defeats FC Lucerne [VIDEO]

Vi.nl – ROTTERDAM, Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored his first goals in Feyenoord’s shirt on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Iranian opened the score after eight minutes in the Conference League game against FC Lucerne and scored a second belter later in the first half. Shortly afterward, however, he dropped out injured.

Feyenoord signed Jahanbakhsh from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

The winger already played against FC Drita and the first leg against FC Lucerne but was still waiting for his first goal. That finally came on Thursday during the return to De Kuip.

Feyenoord defended a 3-0 lead from the first game and Jahanbakhsh helped the Rotterdam team by scoring the opener early.

Luis Sinisterra gave a good through ball to Jahanbakhsh, who remained cool face to face with the Lucerne goalkeeper and finished.

After 35 minutes, Jahanbakhsh made De Kuip cheer again with a powerful shot from distance after a pass by Jens Toornstra.

Shortly after his second goal, however, Jahanbakhsh was injured. The Iranian suffered from what appeared to be a groin injury.

Trainer Arne Slot took no risk and Alireza was subbed off in caution.