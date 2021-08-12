Iran moves up five places in FIFA ranking

282 views

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran has moved up five places in the FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday.

Dragan Skocicâ€™s team returned to the pitch in June after a lengthy intermission, with the remaining games in Round 2 of the Asian Qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19.

Iran traveled to Bahrain to play the rest of the games in a hub, winning all four matches to make it a 100% record in the passage to Round 3.

The four wins against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain, and Iraq saw the â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ climb to 26th place in the ranking.

There has been a considerable amount of movement in the standings, although Belgium managed to retain their top spot despite being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Their last-eight opponents and eventual winners of the tournament, Italy, (5, +2), moved up into the top 5, just behind EURO runners-up England (4, no change). Just above that pair, Brazil (2, +1) and France (3, -1) swapped places.

The next FIFA Menâ€™s World Ranking will be published on 16 September 2021.