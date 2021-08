52 views

Tasnim – AL KHARAITIYAT, Iranian defender Pejman Montazeri extended his contract with Qatari club Al Kharaitiyat.

The 37-year-old defender has penned a one-year extension.

Montazeri, who has also played in other Qatari teams like Umm Salal SC and Al-Ahli, joined Al Kharaitiyat from Esteghlal in 2019.

Al-Kharaitiyat SC was relegated to the Qatari second division after the 20/21 season.

Montazeri started his playing career in Foolad in 2004 and joined Esteghlal after three years.