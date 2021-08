Mojtaba Hosseini takes charge of Paykan

(No Ratings Yet)

29 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Mojtaba Hosseini was appointed as the new coach of Paykan football team.

Hosseini, 47, was introduced as Paykan coach in the club’s headquarters in Tehran on Saturday.

Hosseini parted company with Zob Ahan last week after helping the club to avoid relegation.

He will continue his coaching career as Mehdi Tartar’s replacement in Paykan.

Tartar has been recently named Zob Ahan coach.

Paykan came seventh in the 2020-21 Iran professional League (IPL) season under coaching of Tartar.