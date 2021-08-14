Mojtaba Hosseini takes charge of Paykan

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Mojtaba Hosseini was appointed as the new coach of Paykan football team.

Hosseini, 47, was introduced as Paykan coach in the clubâ€™s headquarters in Tehran on Saturday.

Hosseini parted company with Zob Ahan last week after helping the club to avoid relegation.

He will continue his coaching career as Mehdi Tartarâ€™s replacement in Paykan.

Tartar has been recently named Zob Ahan coach.

Paykan came seventh in the 2020-21 Iran professional League (IPL) season under coaching of Tartar.


