50 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Gol Gohar football team defender Alireza Ebrahimi joined Persepolis FC on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old center back has penned a two-year contract with the Reds.

Persepolis looks to win the Iran Professional league for the sixth time in a row.

Kerman-born defender Ebrahimi started his playing career in 2010 in Mes Sarcheshmeh.

Ebrahimi has also played in Mes kerman, Esteghlal Khuzestan and Gol Gohar.