123 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Mohammad Naderi will reportedly part ways with Esteghlal.

The 24-year-old winger joined Esteghlal from Persepolis for the 2020-21 Iran Professional League season but failed to win the league and Hazfi Cup with the Blues.

He bId farewell to his teammates after the final whistle of the Hazfi Cup final in Isfahan, where Esteghlal lost to Foolad on penalties.

Recent media reports suggest that Naderi may return to Europe, and has been linked with Greek and Portuguese clubs.