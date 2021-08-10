Zenit striker Azmoun: “I’m waiting on the club to make a decision.”

264 views

Roma Press – ROME, Roma are evaluating options in attack due to Edin Dzeko edging closer to a departure from the club.

The Giallorossi have been linked with a host of players, but one name that has gained traction in recent days is Zenit’s Sardar Azmoun.

The Iran international has been tipped to leave the Russian side this summer since his contract with the club expires next June. To avoid losing him for free, Zenit are widely expected to cash-in on the attacker before the end of the transfer window.

Azmoun discussed the transfer speculation surrounding his future this past weekend following his team’s victory over Krasnodar, admitting that everything is still up in the air.

“My only focus right now is Zenit and the matches I have to play in,” he said during a post match press conference.

“I’m waiting on the club to make a decision on my future. They will decide what happens. Until then, I’m going to keep working, but right now, I am waiting on them.”