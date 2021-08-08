New contact between Roma and Zenitâ€™s Azmoun [Report]

367 views

Roma Press – ROME, Roma are working on a potential replacement for Edin Dzeko who is reportedly close to joining Inter Milan in the coming days. With Dzeko on his way out, the Roman club is running through a long list of options for the attack.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma have picked up interest once again in Zenitâ€™s Sardar Azmoun. A few weeks ago the Iranian striker was rumored to be in talks with Bayer Leverkusen, but the German side failed to complete a deal.

The Italian newspaper report of new contact recently between Roma and Azmounâ€™s entourage. Zenit values him at â‚¬25 million with his current contract set to expire next year.

The 26-year-old Iranian international has put himself on display for Zenit in the opening stages of the new season: 4 goals in five league appearances so far.