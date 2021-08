(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Santa Clara striker Shahriyar Moghanlou will likely join Sepahan football team.

The 27-year-old forward penned a six-month contract with Persepolis in March from Santa Clara on loan.

Now, the Portuguese club has asked 500,000 euros for Moghanlou and Persepolis cannot afford to spend such type of transfer fee.

Iranian media reports suggest that Sepahan is going to sign the player.