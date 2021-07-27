Majid Hosseini signs with Kayserispor [VIDEO]

137 views

Fotospor – KAYSERI, Kayserispor SK has officially announced the signing of Iranian defender Majid Hosseini.

The Kayseri team made the announcement today that they have officially signed the Iranian defender from fellow Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The 25-year-old player, who signed with Trabzonspor in July 2018 with a transfer of 500 thousand Euros from Esteghlal, showed many positives, although being a centreback, he has scored 2 goals in 76 matches with the Bordeaux Mavili jersey.

Hosseini has also played for the Iranian National Team 13 times.