Iran defender Pouraliganji out for six months

129 views

Tehran Times – SHENZHEN, Iran international defender Morteza Pouraliganji will be sidelined for at least six months due to a foot injury.

The Shenzhen defender tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the match against Qingdao in China Super League on Tuesday.

It is bad news for the Iran national football team since the player is a key member of Dragan Skocicâ€™s team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

Iran has been drawn in Group A along with South Korea, the UAE, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.