Iran held by Egypt at Continental Futsal Championship [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BANGKOK, Iran’s futsal team was held to a 2-2 draw by Egypt at the Continental Futsal Championship in Thailand on Tuesday.

Ahmad Abbasi and Mehdi Javid were on target for the Iranian team.

The Persians had previously defeated Lithuania and Tajikistan in Group B.

The tournament is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from July 25 to 30.

Iran participates in the competition as part of the preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Lithuania from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3.

Iran is in Group F along with Argentina, the U.S., and Serbia.