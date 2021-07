(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s Esteghlal football team will part ways with Cheick Diabate and Hrvoje Milic at the end of the current season.

Esteghlal general manager Ahmad Madadi announced that both Milic and Diabate are surplus to requirements at the team.

Milic, 32, joined Esteghlal in 2019, and Diabate, 33, also signed for the Blues in 2019.

Esteghlal will meet Gol Gohar on August 4 in the semi-final round of Iran’s Hazfi Cup.