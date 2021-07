Zenitâ€™s Sardar Azmoun primary objective for Romaâ€™s attack

367 views

Roma Press – ROME, After wrapping up deals for Rui Patricio, Matías Viña, and soon Granit Xhaka, the next target for Roma appears to be Zenit’s Sardar Azmoun.

Sky Sport reports that the 26-year-old has emerged as the Giallorossi’s primary objective for their attack.

The Iranian international collected nineteen goals and six assists in 24 appearances for the Russian side last season—resulting in several clubs, including Roma and Bayern Leverkusen, eager to acquire him.

Roma boss José Mourinho is pushing for compatriot Tiago Pinto, the club’s General Director, to bring Azmoun to the Italian capital as his next summer transfer market acquisition.

At the moment, Leverkusen is prepared to offer €18 million for the striker while the Giallorossi prefers to insert a player in the deal.

Despite all signs pointing to Edin Dzeko remaining for the upcoming term, Roma wants to purchase a new striker who can become their long-term solution.