Zenitâ€™s Sardar Azmoun primary objective for Romaâ€™s attack

Roma Press – ROME, After wrapping up deals for Rui Patricio, MatÃ­as ViÃ±a, and soon Granit Xhaka, the next target for Roma appears to be Zenitâ€™s Sardar Azmoun.

Sky SportÂ reports that the 26-year-old has emerged as the Giallorossiâ€™s primary objective for their attack.

The Iranian international collected nineteen goals and six assists in 24 appearances for the Russian side last seasonâ€”resulting in several clubs, including Roma and Bayern Leverkusen, eager to acquire him.

Roma boss JosÃ© Mourinho is pushing for compatriot Tiago Pinto, the clubâ€™s General Director, to bring Azmoun to the Italian capital as his next summer transfer market acquisition.

At the moment, Leverkusen is prepared to offer â‚¬18 million for the striker while the Giallorossi prefers to insert a player in the deal.

Despite all signs pointing to Edin Dzeko remaining for the upcoming term, Roma wants to purchase a new striker who can become their long-term solution.