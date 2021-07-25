Iran down Lithuania at Continental Futsal Championship [VIDEO]

154 views

Tehran Times – BANGKOK, Iran started Continental Futsal Championship in Thailand with a 5-0 win over Lithuania on Sunday.

Saeid Ahmadabbasi and Mehdi Javid each scored two goals and Aliasghar Hassanzadeh also was on target.

Iran will face Tajikistan on Monday in Group B.

The tournament is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from July 25 to 30.

Iran participates in the competition as part of the preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Lithuania from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3.

Iran is in Group F along with Argentina, the U.S., and Serbia.