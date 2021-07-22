Ali Karimi to sign with Kayserispor SK [Report]

182 views

Sozcu.com.tr – KAYSERI, Kayserispor have continued their activity in the transfer market and is going to add another foreign player to its squad.Â

According to reports, Kayserispor will sign Iranian international midfielder Ali Karimi.

A 2-year contract is said to be signed shortly, and Ali Karimi is expected to arrive in Turkey by next week.

Who is Ali Karimi?

Born on February 11, 1994,Â Ali was born in Isfahan, Iran.Â Now 27-year-old, Ali Karimi plays in the midfield position and is 186 cm tall.Â

Ali has featured for the Iranian national team 11 times and has played for Sepahan (Iran), Dinamo Zagreb, Lokomotiv Zagreb (Croatia), Esteghlal (Iran), Qatar SC (Qatar), and most recently, Al Duhail SC (Qatar).Â

Last season, he played 16 games in the Qatari Stars League, 2 in the Qatar Cup, 6 in the AFC Champions League, and 3 games in the Qatar Emir Cup with Al Duhail FC.