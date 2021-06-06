297 views

AFC – RIFFA, Iran national football team will meet Bahrain on Monday in a must-win game in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The battle between Iran and Bahrain promises to be spectacular, as a win for either side could make a huge difference in the final outcome of the Group .

Team Melli returned to form with their 3-1 win over Hong Kong on Thursday, reviving its top spot aspirations and with a match in hand, head coach Dragan Skocic will expect his side to take the game to host Bahrain.

Bahrain, however, will also fancy its chances as it will head into the tie boosted by the win over Cambodia and, more importantly, in the knowledge that it has already defeated Iran in the Asian Qualifiers – with Mohamed Al Hardan scoring the only goal in October 2019, the-afc.com wrote.

Iran’s strikeforce may be awesome but Komail Al Aswad, Ali Madan and Ismaeel Abdulatif all scored twice each against Cambodia and head coach Helio Sousa will be happy with the fact that his team has multiple sources for goals against a team seeking to qualify for their third consecutive FIFA World Cup Finals.

The match will be held at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa Monday night.