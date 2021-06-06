$1.6m allocated to the Iran Football Federation

168 views

Financial Tribune – TEHRAN, The Plan and Budget Organization has allocated 400 billion rials ($1.66 million) to the Football Federation of Iran to support the national football team’s bid for attending FIFA World Cup.

According to Hadi Jafarinejad, a PBO official, the funding has been envisioned in the Budget Law for the Fiscal 2021-22.

“Of the total sum, 200 billion rials [$833,333] will come from the budget of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and 200 billion rials from other budgetary sections,” he was quoted as saying by Mehr News Agency.