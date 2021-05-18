Hazfi Cup: Esteghlal face Zob Ahan in must-win game

12 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team will host Zob Ahan in Iranâ€™s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday. The match will be held 10 days after the Blues suffered a 2-0 home loss to Zob Ahan in Iran Professional League.

Esteghlal also lost to archrivals Persepolis 1-0 on Friday and the match against Zob Ahan is a must-win game for them.

On the other hand, Zob Ahan are struggling to escape the relegation zone and winning Hazfi Cup title means that they can book a place in the next seasonâ€™s AFC Champions League.

Esteghlal have defeated Zob Ahan three times in Hazfi Cup and lost two times.

The match will be held in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium.

The Iranâ€™s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Draw in full:

*Zob Ahan v Esteghlal

*Persepolis v Shahin Bandar Ameri

*Tractor v Aluminum

* Khooshe Talaei v Sepahan

*Gol Gohar v Pars Jonoubi

*Qashqai v Foolad

*Nassaji v Malavan

*Kheybar Khorramabad v Sanat Naft