Jahanbakhsh: We can’t wait for supporters’ return

Brighton & Hove Albion – BRIGHTON, Forward has started last two Premier League games for Albion.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh says there isn’t a feeling quite like scoring in front of an Amex full house.

The Iran international has two goals so far this campaign – both coming behind closed doors in the Carabao Cup.

“Scoring in front of fans in a packed stadium compared to an empty one is a completely different feeling. The reaction and the atmosphere is so different.

“We all want to win in front of them, Manchester City is probably the toughest game we could have had for them to return for, but we will prepare as best we can.”

While feeling Albion’s support from a distance throughout the lockdowns, having fans at the Amex is something the entire squad is looking forward to, according to the 27-year-old.

“We can’t wait for the supporters to be back – we had them back for two games in December. When they weren’t there we felt the support from them, but being physically there makes a huge difference to the players.

“It will be good to see them after such a long time, it will be good for them as well I am sure as we know they have missed coming to the Amex. It’s great news for everyone.”

Jahanbakhsh says a return to some sort of normality is a positive for players and supporters.

“I didn’t see my family for a long time – I haven’t seen a lot of them and my best friends for nearly a year and I can’t wait for us to be reunited. We have football, but we need our families, the people who can help us mentally to recover.

“I would say to everyone that good days and bad days don’t last forever and we need to stay strong until normal life returns. We’re all looking forward to hugging and kissing our loved ones.”