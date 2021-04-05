Mojtaba Khorshidi appointed Iran national football team director

91 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mojtaba Khorshidi has been named as new director of Iran national football team.

Khorshidi was named as the new head coach of Machine Sazi football team on Saturday, however a remarkable u-turn saw him leave the post after several hours.

On Monday, it was announced that Khorshidi was appointed as the director of the Iran national football team.

This recent decision appears questionable as Khorshidi does not have experience in this position.

The Iranian national football team are currently preparing for four must-win matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifications.

The â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ will meet Cambodia, Hong Kong, Bahrain and Iraq in a centralized venue in Bahrain.