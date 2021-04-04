Ansarifard scores as AEK lose to Olympiacos [VIDEO]

230 views

Enikos.gr – ATHENS, A dominating Olympiacos side defeated AEK 5-1 in Athens and took another step towards winning the title.

The amazing “red and whites” need six more points to celebrate the championship mathematically, while Manolo Jimenez’s Black and Yellow fell to fifth place in the standings.Â

The goals for Olympiacos were scored by Kamaras (17Î„), Masouras (23Î„, 45Î„), El Arabi (35Î„) and Fortounis (74Î„).Â

Former Olympiacos striker, Karim Ansarifard scored the consolation for his side on 88 Î„. The goal was initially flagged for offside, however, a VAR review overturned the decision.