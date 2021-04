(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Sepahan football team defeated Saipa 1-0 on Monday to move up top of Iran Professional League (IPL).

Ezatollah Pourghaz scored an early goal from a corner in Tehran’s Dastgerdi Stadium.

In Sirjan, Gol Gohar came from a goal down to beat struggling Machine Sazi 3-1.

Sepahan moved up to top with 40 points, two points ahead of Persepolis.

The Yellows look forward to win IPL title after six years.