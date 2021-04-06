Hazfi Cup: Fixtures for round of 16 announced

39 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams have discovered their fate at Round of 16 of Iranâ€™s Hazfi Cup.

Esteghlal will have to travel to Isfahan to play Zob Ahan, while Persepolis host second-tier Shahin Bandar Ameri.

Titleholders Tractor will face Aluminum in Arak.

The competition will be held in April 28 and 29.

Draw in full:

*Zob Ahan v Esteghlal

*Persepolis v Shahin Bandar Ameri

*Tractor v Aluminum

* Khooshe Talaei v Sepahan

*Gol Gohar v Pars Jonoubi

*Qashqai v Foolad

*Nassaji v Malavan

*Kheybar Khorramabad v Sanat Naft

The Iranâ€™s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.